Airlines mull code-share amidst low passengers’ turnout

In response to the declining load factor since the resumption of domestic flights about two weeks ago, airlines in the country are considering code-share agreements to reduce operating cost, Daily Trust can report.

Since the domestic flights resumed penultimate Wednesday, passengers’ turnout has been oscillating between 30 and 40 percent.

It got bad last Thursday and Friday when some flights had three, four and five passengers leading to the cancellation of some of the flights, while the passengers were re-protected on other airlines, it was gathered.

But the passengers’ figure on Saturday improved marginally even as airlines are optimistic ahead of the reopening of more airports.

As at Sunday, four more airports have been certified ready to resume operations, increasing to 10 the number of airports that have been reopened by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) after successful inspection by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Load factor on Kano, Port Harcourt and Owerri routes were abysmally low, it was gathered.

Experts say code-share would enable airlines to fix their passengers on other airlines instead of flying with 20 to 30 passengers.

