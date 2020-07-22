Akaycentric releases new single Tell Me

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular Afro-pop musician, Akinola Olumuyiwa Oshodi popularly known as Akaycentric, has released a new song titled ‘Tell Me’

The song, which was produced by veteran music producer, Spellz is a love song with a mix of Afro-beat.

According to the artiste, the song is relatable because it talks about love and “reminds the parties in a romantic relationship to profess love to each other.”

Akaycentric has been in the music industry for a while now and has done several songs with top artistes in the country.

Some of his previous songs include Parachute, Loving you, Addicted ft Iceprince, After all, Mammamia, Wait ft runtown(remix) , Eyes on you ft Patoranking, The Ignition Ep, Holiday, Desire among others.

While sharing his opinion on the Nigerian music industry, he explained that artistes come to limelight every day and in the quest to be the rave of the moment, most fail to work on the content of their songs.

He revealed that what makes him unique as an artist is his ability to carefully write lyrics and get the best hands to work with in terms of production.

