Akeredolu appears before APC appeal panel as two aspirants file petitions

Ondo state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the October 10 governorship election in the state, Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday appeared before the party’s appeal panel over petitions submitted against him.

Akeredolu emerged APC candidate for the election at the party’s primary poll held on July 20, after beating 11 other contestants.

But the appeal panel summoned the governor on Monday, to appear before it and defend the allegations in the petitions submitted by the aspirants, who alleged that the process which produced him as a candidate was fraudulent.

The governor who spoke with newsmen, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, shortly after he appeared before the panel confirmed that he was invited because two of the aspirants submitted petitions to the committee.

Akeredolu who, however, expressed optimism that he would defeat the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede said, “For me, the deputy leaving the APC for the PDP is a good radiance to bad rubbish.

“We thought we could accommodate him at the APC but since he returned to where he truly belongs, it is all well and good. I always wish people the best I can.”

“He has made a case that he helped me to win, let him help him (Jegede) to win and we will confirm that he is popular.

“What I know is that he is of no importance, he has no hold on any local government.

“I can assure you that during the election, I will defeat him in his local government and he will never recover from it,” he said.

