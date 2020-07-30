Akeredolu appoints guber aspirant, others

Osagie Otabor, Akure

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, has been appointed as one of the directors for the Sunshine Food Processing Concept Ltd, Emure Ile in Owo local government area.

Oyedele was the first aspirant to step down for Akeredolu in the APC primary which was eventually won by Akeredolu.

Others appointed were Hon. Boye Oyewumi and Pastor Akin Olotu while directors representing the investors on the board of the company are Mr. Olusegun Akanji and Mr. Charles Ogunmola.

The Sunshine Food Processing Concepts Ltd is the Egg Powder factory located at Emure Ile and being done in partnership with Imperium Capital Plc.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, Segun Ajiboye, said the appointed was in line with the vision of Akeredolu to drive development through industrialization.

According to the statement, “The Governor wishes the eminent personalities the best of luck while charging them to deploy their wealth of experience to develop the company for the good of the State and the people.”

Like this: Like Loading...