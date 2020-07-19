Akeredolu grounded Ondo, Deputy fires back

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo Deputy Governor Hon Agboola Ajayi has fired back at Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who accussed him of running the state aground.

Ajayi was responding to comments by Akeredolu that it was an error to pick him (Ajayi) as his running mate in 2016.

Ajayi alleged Governor Akeredolu was frustrated over his inability to remove him from office through the House of Assembly despite inducing them with state fund.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, Ajayi said he understood the self-inflicted pain of running the state aground through inflated contracts, clannishness, nepotism and malfeasance, especially the recently uncovered issue of N4.3 billion kept in a secret account and disbursed without legislative approval.

According to him: “These and many injuries Governor Akeredolu caused himself cannot be blamed on his Deputy, HE Agboola Ajayi, whom he has sidelined shortly after the administration was sworn in.

“It must be put on record that Akeredolu contested the 2012 governorship election and came a distant third in the election won by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party.

“It was the experience, weight and political capital, which Hon. Agboola Ajayi brought into the 2016 gubernatorial election that produced the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

“Akeredolu has destroyed the economy of the state and cornered her resources for his family members, cronies and clan.

“If there was any wrong choice, it’s the choice of Arakunrin Akeredolu, who has refused to take all-wise counsel not only from his Deputy but from other cabinet members who have since left his rudderless administration as well as prominent senior citizens of Ondo State.”

But Ondo Government said it would not join issues with Ajayi.

It said its focus was on how Governor Akeredolu would win the APC primary scheduled for today (Monday).

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Akeredolu, Ojo Oyewamide, said: “We would rather concentrate on our primary election than dissipate energy on a vicious distraction and once cancerous being. We wish him all the best.”

Like this: Like Loading...