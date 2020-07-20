Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won the All Progressives Congress’s governorship primary elections. Akeredolu polled 2, 458 delegate votes while his closest challenger Olusola Oke got 262 votes. Former chairman of the party in the state Isaac Kekemeke came a distant third with paltry 19 votes. Both Olayide Adelami and Nathaniel Adojutelegan tied in […]

The post Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship primary election appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...