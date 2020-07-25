The APC, UK, said this in a statement signed by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, its Publicity Secretary on Saturday in Abuja, while congratulating Akeredolu for emerging as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming Ondo State Governorship Election.

The post Akeredolu’s 2nd term, opportunity to consolidate on democratic gains – APC UK appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Akeredolu’s 2nd term, opportunity to consolidate on democratic gains – APC UK appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...