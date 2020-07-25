Akinyele killings: Makinde commends Oyo CP, Police, others

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday commended the state Commissioner of Police, Chuks Enwonwu, his team and other security operatives in the state for the arrest of the suspects behind the serial killings in the Akinyele area of the state.

The governor, who confessed that the situation was giving him a headache, said that the state Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General will work closely with the police to ensure that criminals are diligently prosecuted.

Makinde gave the assurances while inaugurating the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyetimi; and nineteen other individuals as members of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) at a ceremony which was held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The 22-member committee is to be chaired by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Makinde thanked the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, for the initiative of the community policing.

