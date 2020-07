The minister for Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio on Monday said he has not awarded a single contract since he assumed office. Instead, he indicted members of the National Assembly. “I have never approved a single contract not even one kilometre for the NDDC,” Akpabio said while responding to questions by the House of Representatives […]

