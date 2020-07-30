Akpata maintains huge lead in NBA presidential election

By Robert Egbe

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SL), Olumide Akpata, is maintaining a huge lead in the NBA national elections that got underway at 11pm on Wednesday.

Akpata, the only non-Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) among three presidential candidates, had polled 8075 votes (53.7 percent) as at 2:02pm on Thursday.

His closest challenger Dr Babatunde Ajibade SAN has garnered 3616 votes (24.1 per cent).

A former NBA General Secretary Dele Adesina (SAN) is in the rear with 3343 (22.2 per cent) of the votes cast.

15,034 votes tallied and there were 32 abstentions from the 15,077 votes so far.

A total of 29,636 lawyers are voting nationwide in the electronic poll, according to the Electoral Committee of the NBA

Elections into other offices are also ongoing.

Voting ends at 11pm on Thursday.

