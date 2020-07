Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced the distribution of second round of palliatives to the people across the 31 LGAs of the State. The exercise which is part of measures by Governor Udom Emmanuel towards cushioning the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people has witnessed the distribution of various food items […]

The post Akwa Ibom begins distribution of second round of COVID-19 palliatives appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...