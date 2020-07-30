Akwa Ibom PDP elects new state executives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has elected a new State Executive Committee (SEC) consisting of 39 persons.

The new state chairman of the party, Mr Udo Ekpenyong, who was until the election, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and other aspirants were elected unopposed.

The election, which had 3,845 delegates, saw the emergence of Mr Harrison Ekpo and Mr Borono Bassey as the new State Secretary and Publicity Secretary of the party respectively.

Speaking on Thursday in Uyo during the congress, governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel, advised the new chairman to maintain the democratic tradition of the party, remain close to God and be faithful to the ideals of the party.

He said the party is challenged to accomplish more for the growth of the state despite the already recorded achievements.

Emmanuel commended the efforts of the outgoing SEC in repositioning the party and enthroning peace in its affairs, adding that the PDP had remained a model of party politics and political democracy in the country.

In his acceptance speech, Ekpenyong, who attributed his election to God’s grace, promised to be focused and determined to consolidate on the gains already made, as well as take the party to greater heights.

He commended the outgoing SEC for laying a good foundation for the new one and promised that there would be political inclusion and consultation, adding that he would give the party a human face while asking party members to remain loyal.

“Together we make a solemn promise not to let the party down and to work closely with the leader of the party and State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel,” he said.

The outgoing chairman, Mr Paul Ekpo, praised party members for their cooperation, saying his tenure witnessed the institutionalization of internal democracy within the party.

