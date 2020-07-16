Alaibe congratulates Diri, accepts Supreme Court ruling

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A former governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Mr Ndutimi Alaibe, says he has accepted the decision of the Supreme Court over his appeal against the emergence of Governor Douye Diri as governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election.

The apex court on Tuesday dismissed Alaibe’s case after withdrawing the appeal.

The court ruled that the dispute in the appeal was within the exclusive preserve of the political party hence it could not be challenged by members of such a party before any court of law.

Alaibe in a statement Thursday by his Personal Assistant, Ogio Enize, called on his supporters to also accept the court’s decision.

The statement read: “The merits of the appeal and the fundamental issues regarding the eligibility of the delegates that infested the primary election process was not determined and thus remained unresolved.

“Rather, the unquestionable though unsatisfying position of the apex court is that in accordance with existing laws and precedent that the complaints were outside the scope contemplated under Section 87(9) of the Electoral Act that provides for right of action in pre-election matters.

“While our supporters may feel justifiably disappointed by the outcome of the case based on the supremacy of the court’s pronouncement, we have accepted it in good faith, however painful. We feel justified that from the trial court to the apex court, the repulsive processes that led to the primary were never endorsed by any of the courts.”

Alaibe had sought redress in courts after losing the primary to Diri.

He had asked the court to examine the entire processes that resulted in the primary and rule in his favour because the subsisting laws were undoubtedly violated in desperate moves to impose a pre-determined hand-picked candidate on the people out of 21 duly recognised aspirants.

He said: “Prior to this, my campaign organisation had raised objections against what it described as crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines in the build-up to the conduct of the governorship primary by the state chapter of the PDP.

“The objection covered open disobedience to the party constitution and electoral guidelines and the manner in which ward congresses were conducted among others.

“In spite of the outcome of the case, we feel satisfied by our action because when criminality is ignored or allowed to continue unchallenged; those responsible for such actions and even the uninformed observers could accept it as a way of life. It also has the capacity to encourage further lawlessness.

“To our supporters, we appeal for calm. The Supreme Court has spoken, and as law-abiding citizens, we must at this point move on and draw the curtain on this particular issue. We have followed the due process of the law; and can go no further.

“The point must however be made that the court action was not directed at any particular individual or group of persons. It was against a twisted process that tried to confer on or dress lawlessness in legal attire. Our joy is that we refused to keep silence in the face of tyranny.”

Like this: Like Loading...