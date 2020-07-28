Alleged fraud: Adeherself pens apology on Instagram

Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat popularly known as Adeherself has penned a public apology on Instagram after her ugly encounter in the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged possession of fraudulent documents.

The social media influencer bounced back on Instagram, apologising to her followers in a statement that read:

“If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in life, it’s to never give up no matter how hard things may get in life….

“I Am Adeherself, yes I’m cheerful, happy, playful, energetic and free spirited, I wunt deny the fact that right now I’m in pains and presently going through a phase I never imagined I could ever face in life

“I know I will come out of this victorious, and by the special grace of God with the help of my counselor, I’ll be Adeherself the real King of Queens once again.

“To all my lovers out there, I’m sorry I have not been able to say much about what has been going on concerning the whole situation on ground.please understand that this still an on going case, and I’m following the instructions of my lawyers…

“I love you all with all my heart and I assure you that’s Adeherself will be Adeherself once again.”

Daily Trust reports that Adeherself has been granted N500,000 bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court.