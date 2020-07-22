Alleged Fraud: How Minister Of Labour And Employment, Ngige, Hijacked Procurement Department Of Ministry, NSITF

Several allegations of financial impropriety and interference have been heaped on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

An anonymous source revealed to The Street Journal that since the appointment and reappointment of Chris Ngige as the Minister of Labour and Employment, he has hijacked the procurement department of the ministry and the NSITF.

It was also alleged that the Minister now has a function of directly supervising and carrying out procurement through his allies and associates, who out of the blues, have become emergency contractors.

It was also revealed that the Minister and his close cronies delivered the contracts at exorbitant prices.

A source from the NSITF said that after Ngige was appointed as a Minister, he started by embarking on the purchase of furniture for all the NSITF offices nationwide and inflated the prices by over 500%.

The source added that throughout his first tenure as Minister, he completely hijacked the supply chains of the NSITF, down to the basic needs that the organization needed to run daily activities.

For such contracts, billions of Naira was approved and the contractors were fully paid before the supply of items to all NSITF offices Nationwide.

According to the source, curtains for all the offices Nationwide was supplied by Ngige’s stooges and fronts, who then revert to his instructions upon payment.

Citing an example, the source said with a high workforce distributed all around the country, the standing policy in NSITF, is that officers on level 10 and above are entitled to work tools like laptop and others. The Minister influenced the supply and procured lower quality laptops that ordinarily will cost 100,000 at a high price of 500,000 to all workers across the Agency.

Ngige was also alleged to interfere in the recruitment process of the agency by fraudulently bringing over 600 staff who were on officers cadre from Assistant Managers to all other higher levels with a disguise from the Presidency.

The Minister was further accused of hijacking subsequent recruitment of the agency and playing the tribalism card.

Recall that Ngige suspended the previous Management board of the NSITF on grounds of financial recklessness, which many including the National Assembly have faulted.

Attempts to reach the Minister has proved abortive.

