Alleged N10b Fraud: Rice farmers association suspends anchor borrower scheme in Kano

Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has announced the suspension of the state’s rice anchor borrowers’ programme which is a federal government agricultural intervention anchored by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Announcing the suspension of the programme in the state, the state chairman of RIFAN, Alhaji Abubakar Haruna Aliyu, revealed that the association had to take the decision to allow for an investigation into the allegation made against the association by the state public complaint and ant-corruption commission.

“The association hereby regret to announce the suspension of rice anchor borrower scheme in Kano state until further notice as directed by the RIFAN national body based on the allegation labelled against the Kano chapter of the association.

“We are aware that suspension of the scheme at this critical point is not the best option, but were left with no option than to take this step as directed,” said the chairman.

He added that those who have already made deposition of their 20% equity deposit with their banks can come forward for the redemption of their inputs as stipulated.

According to him, the association will ensure that all that made the deposit have been attended to for fairness and justice.

It could be recalled that some few weeks ago, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission arrested some executive members of RIFAN Kano chapter, over an alleged fraud of N10 billion rice anchor borrower fund meant for rice farmers in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...