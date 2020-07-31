Alleged resignation of OSM director, Iyoha, a ploy to swindle APC, Ize-Iyamu, says Obaseki support group

The leadership of the Obaseki/ Shaibu Movement (OSM) has described the purported resignation of Mr. Patrick Okoudoh Iyoha, as the State Director General of the group, as false, baseless and a ploy to fraudulently obtain money from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In a statement by the state coordinator of the movement, Hon. Eigbe Osezele Samuel, the OSM said it has no position of a State Director General, noting that the recent misguided action of Mr. Patrick Okoudoh Iyoha is not only misleading but ludicrous and provoking.

According to the OSM, “Mr. Patrick Okoudoh Iyoha must stop parading himself as a member of the movement as the movement has since dissociated itself from his dealings. The Obaseki/ Shaibu Movement (OSM) is a body of noble men and people of proven integrity.

“Patrick Iyoha is not a frontline member of OSM. He joined the movement months after its inauguration as a board member.

“How can he purport to be the state director general of a group in which he was just a floor member? He should please show us his appointment letter as the state director general. In fact, Mr. Patrick Iyoha lacks character and capacity to run a movement of astute individuals like the Obaseki/Shaibu Movement.”

The group continued: “OSM, again, hereby describes the purported resignation of the suspended member as ludicrous and mischievous. OSM maintains that his attempt to smear the image of the body should be discountenanced.

“It is simply a cheap attempt to defraud the opposition who is quick to give out funds to decampees to score worthless political points.”

The statement further noted that the group remains a formidable body under the leadership of the state leader, Hon. Lawani Damian and the state coordinator, Hon. Eigbe Osezele Samuel.

“The movement is one and united. OSM keeps receiving new members on a daily basis and our members have renewed their resolve to deliver the performing Governor Godwin Obaseki and Rt. Comr. Hon. Phillip Shaibu in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election based on their performance and ability to manage the available resources for the benefit of Edo people,” it added

