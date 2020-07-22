Allow us correct your mistakes, APC tasks PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to allow it to focus its attention on correcting the 16-year mistakes of the erstwhile ruling party.

APC gave the charge in a statement issued Wednesday night and signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

The statement reads; “We are not oblivious of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP rehearsed, repeated and unintelligent statements on the ongoing probes of corruption allegations in the polity.

“The position of the All Progressives Congress APC is unchanged. Clearly, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s fight against corruption is total, unsparing and there are no sacred cows. As with all institutions of government, we must continue to entrench transparency and accountability in their operations.

“For the PDP that institutionalized a culture of corruption in our national life, the least they can do is allow the current administration right the PDP’s wrongs and restore our institutions to a culture of probity – definitely a tall order going by the PDP’s well-known and ignoble antecedents”.

