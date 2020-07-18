Alphonso Davies impresses Bayern Munich chief

Alphonso Davies has proven “a real hit” for Bayern Munich among a squad packed with player of the season candidates, according to club president Herbert Hainer.

The 19-year-old Canadian has been at Bayern for 18 months after signing from Vancouver Whitecaps, and phenomenal pace and technique on the left flank has made Davies a raging success.

Bayern netted a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2019-20, with Davies making 29 league appearances, scoring three times and recording five assists.

He looks like having a major role in the future of the team, and he sprang to mind when Hainer was asked who ranked as his top performer over the season.

“It’s hard to single out one person in this great team, they were all sensational. But the development of Alphonso Davies has given me a lot of pleasure,” Hainer told Bayern’s official website.

“A little over a year ago, nobody knew Alphonso Davies, but now he is delighting our fans all over the world.

“A real hit: he is absolutely top-class on the pitch and with his young, fresh manner, he is well on the way to becoming a popular figure. The boy makes us very happy.”

