American Found Guilty in Russia of Assaulting Police

A U.S. student detained in Russia was found guilty of assaulting two police officers and sentenced to nine years in prison, in a case his family and supporters believe is politically motivated.
A U.S. student detained in Russia was found guilty of assaulting two police officers and sentenced to nine years in prison, in a case his family and supporters believe is politically motivated.
A U.S. student detained in Russia was found guilty of assaulting two police officers and sentenced to nine years in prison, in a case his family and supporters believe is politically motivated.
Comments