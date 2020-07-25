Amilly emerges winner of Royalty Reality TV Show

Francis Onwuanukwu, popularly known as Amilly, has emerged the winner of the Royalty Reality TV Show 2020 introduced by Jhelp Concept

This was contained in a statement by Chidi Nwafor, the publicity officer for Jhelp concept.

Amilly walked home with a million naira and a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and will also be touring three African countries.

Favour Uzoma emerged as 1st runner up while Jibeze Emmanuel emerged as the 2nd runner up.

The Royalty Reality TV Show is a 21-day show geared toward selecting an individual with strength, tenacity, and intelligence.

The show kicked off at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on 1st July 2020 with 34 housemates in the house.

They spent the next 21-days delivering on challenging tasks, building friendships, and acquiring more knowledge through the stimulating conversations at the Royal Court.

