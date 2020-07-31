Anambra 2021: We must go South for governor, Youths Group insists

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

A group under the aegis of Concerned Youths of Anambra State have intensified the campaign for the next governor of the state to come from Anambra South senatorial zone, arguing that it was the only way to ensure equity and sustain the peaceful coexistence in the state.

Leader of the youths, Princess Bibiana Nwankwo said after their meeting in Awka that although all the political parties in the state did not sit to agree on the rotation of the governorship among the three senatorial zones, the issue had become topical such that any political party that fields a candidate from another zone in 2021 might not have a chance of winning the election.

She said: “In 2013, we all agreed and went to Anambra North in the interest of peace, equity and fairness. Going to the north was borne out of the brotherly love we all shared so as to let them know that they are still part of Anambra.

“And 2017, we all came out again supported the north to complete their full tenure without interference thus the massive victory given to the incumbent governor.

“All that happened was an affirmation of the whole Anambra people, bearing in mind that come 2021, we will all go south, as it will be their turn to give Anambra State a thorough leadership that will rather consolidate on the already established developmental tempo.

“We, therefore, urge and implore all the political parties to, not only zone their governorship ticket to the South but make sure also that they zoned competence and a qualified person that will continue to steer the wheel of leadership.

“If we take into cognizance the past and serving governors and their zones, we will actually know that it is ripe for us all to go south. And in going south, we will make sure we get the right candidate with the pedigree that has got the capacity and the wherewithal to take charge and do things as they ought to be.”

Going down memory lane, Nwankwo recalled that under the present political dispensation from 1999, Anambra South had governed the state for four years from 1999 -2003, Anambra Central 11 years (from 2003 to 2014) and Anambra North eight years (from 2014 – 2022 when Governor Willie Obiano would complete his tenure).

“Going from the above, it is evidently clear that for peace to reign and the for sake of equity and equal justice, we demand that power should return to the south in 2021,” adding that although power is not given but taken, there was agreement and concord among the stakeholders on the issue.

