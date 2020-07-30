Anambra begins 10 percent tax refund disbursement

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Anambra State government has commenced disbursement of 10 percent tax refund to traders and business owners in the state.

Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service AiRS, Dr David Nzekwu who announced this on Thursday at a stakeholders meeting on COVID-19 palliatives for Traders and Business Owners in the state, said the refund was from last year taxes.

He said the package which would be remitted online was in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Willie Obiano as part of measures to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

He said, “In order to ensure business are taken care of, the governor announced some stimulus package that touched the poorest of the poor, including traders, business owners and the elderly.

“At the wake of the pandemic, the governor announced tax relief package for traders and business owners and extension of various assistance to the elderly and most vulnerable.

“Most important of the packages is the 10 percent tax relief to be given to every trader and business owners in the state. We’ve been working on a system that will make it seamless for them to claim the stimulus package.

“Today, we’ve called all the various associations in the state to put them through on the various steps to take how they could access those claims.”

Commissioner, Trade and Commerce, Uche Okafor, appreciated the challenge in tax payment, especially with the present economic challenges, but noted that the payment was much easier when the dividends were obvious.

“We all remember how armed robbers waylay traders and collect their money. But those are now history with the high level of security made possible by the Obiano-led administration. That’s one of the magics of tax payment.

One of the beneficiaries, Hope Okoye, commended the state government for the gesture, but regretted the activities of numerous illegal revenue collectors, calling on government to check the ugly trend.

