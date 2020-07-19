News From Africa Angola: COVID-19 – Forty-Nine Infected and 11 Recovered in 24 Hours By admin 9 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 80 [ANGOP] Luanda — Health authorities have registered 49 more infected and 11 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments