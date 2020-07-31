Another 212 Nigerians evacuated from Egypt

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

Another batch of 212 Nigerians stranded in Egypt arrived on Friday, The Nation learnt.

According to a tweet by the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe Internatuonal Airport at exactly 1:50pm.

The latest batch brings to about 7,000 the number of Nigerians successfully evacuated under the emergency arrangement since the global lockdown in March as part of the measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

Two batches of evacuees – 156 from Niger Republic and 98 from Morocco- arrived on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

According to the tweet, the latest evacuees arrived at the Federal Capital via Egypt Air.

Thw tweet reads: “EGYPTAIR conveying 212 stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 1350HRS today 31st of July, 2020.

“All evacuees tested negative to #COVID19 before boarding and will now proceed on a 14 day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19.”

