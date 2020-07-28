Daily News

Another conjoined twins successfully separated at FMC Keffi

Another set of conjoined twins, Hassana and Husseina Ukpo, who were successfully separated at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa state have been discharged 15 months after delivery. Born in a private clinic on 4th April 2019 to Okaa Ukpo,a 75-year-old father and a 25-year-old mother Tesella Okaa, the twins were separated after a nine-hour […]

