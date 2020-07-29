Another Gas Explosion In Lagos Leaves Three Dead

Barely a day after a gas explosion occurred in Lagos, killing a 30-year-old man, three others have been confirmed dead in a similar explosion on Tuesday, July 28, at Inua Mohammed Street, Ajao Estate, Isolo.

The gas explosion, according to Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), injured two other persons.

Mr Farinloye said the explosion occurred at a panel beater’s workshop at the estate.

“The explosion occurred while the technician was trying to up his oxycytelene flame popularly known as cabad’s cylinder.

“The incident led to the death of three persons and the rescue of two. One was immediately resuscitated while the other is in the hospital with severe burns. Seven shops were partially affected,” Mr Farinloye said.

Recall that we earlier reported how Usman Bello, a 30-year-old man, was killed in an explosion on Monday, while three persons sustained injuries.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) gave an update on the situation, saying the explosion was from a gas cylinder used in filling outdoor air conditioner of a split unit.

The agency added that occupants of the building have been evacuated.

These series of gas explosion comes a few months after a massive explosion happened at Abule-Ado in Omuwo-Oodofin area of Lagos.

