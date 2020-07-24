Another Obaseki’s Commissioner resigns

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Edo Commissioner for Environment and Public Utlities, Dame Omoua Oni-Okpaku, has resigned.

Oni-Okpaku resigned a little over one month after former Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, also threw in the towel.

Though Oni-Okpaku’s resignation had not been made public as at the time of filing this report, her Personal Assistant confirmed the development on phone to The Nation.

She however declined to give reasons for Oni-Okpaku’s action.

Obaseki’s former Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele, also resigned in April, citing alleged inconsistencies in Edo Government.

