BREAKING: APC Chairman Abducted, 18 Killed

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Yusha’u Dissi, has been abducted and atleast 18 persons killed by armed bandits who attacked some villages in the State.

The Chairman was kidnapped in Batsari Local Government Area alongside a woman whose identity was yet to be known.

The bandits also killed 15 farmers and three persons including a 12-year-old boy at Yar Gamji, Dan Alhaji, Kandawa and Tsugunni villages in Katsina.

Residents of the area disclosed that the farmers were working on their farmland at about 10am when the bandits attacked and killed them.

“They killed about 15 people working on their farms before the raiders rustled an undisclosed number of cattles and stole food items.”

