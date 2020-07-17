APC chief greets Osoba at 81

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Ogun State Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo has congratulated former Ogun State Governor Aremo Segun Osoba on his 81st birthday.

Oyegbola-Sodipo, a chairmanship aspirant for Abeokuta North Local Government, described the Akinrogun, as he is fondly called by his associates, as an urbane elder statesman.

He joined other dignitaries in a virtual birthday ceremony in honour of Aremo Osoba on July 15, and prayed God to grant the former governor longer life, good health and strength to continue serving the country he loves so much.

In a statement, Oyegbola-Sodipo said the Oke-Ona people and Abeokuta North community salute the veteran journalist and politician of repute.

“Though he does not hold any political post, Aremo Osoba has remained a respected leader with achievements in Ogun State and Nigeria.

“He is someone I revere highly because, despite his busy schedule, Aremo Osoba still devotes time to mentoring youths; counselling them from his wealth of wisdom and experience.

“We need his exemplary leadership qualities for future generations, especially for those who wish to make positive impact in politics and their chosen profession,” he said.

