APC governors meet on poll

Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Monitoring Sub-committee of the National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election met on Friday to strategise on the September 10 governorship election.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, lasted for about 45 minutes before it was moved to an undisclosed venue in the capital city.

In attendance was the Chairman of the sub-committee and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is also the deputy chairman of the National Campaign Council; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, among others.

The party’s standard-bearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Gani Audu, were also in attendance.

Efforts by reporters to speak to the committee members and the governorship candidate met a brick wall, as none was ready to speak after the meeting before relocating to an unknown venue.

It was, however, gathered that the meeting, which essentially was to discuss among other things the campaign budget, had to relocate to enable it meet stakeholders to further strategise on how to reclaim the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It was learnt that the committee was scheduled to meet the former national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, for his inputs, to enable the committee factor it into a report that was to be submitted to the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at a crucial meeting last night at an undisclosed venue in Asokoro, Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...