APC group tackles Makinde over N100bn bond

The Progressives Front (PF), a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, says the proposed N100 billion bond being sought by Gov. Seyi Makinde is inimical to the state’s development.

The group said this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Olugbenga Olayemi, and Secretary, Wale Murphy,on Saturday in Ibadan.

It also backed the Akin Oke-led executives of the party in the state.

” For Makinde’s administration to take such a gargantuan loan whose details were opaque is akin to laying the foundation for financial enslavement of the state that unborn generations would suffer for.

“When did we come to this sorry pass in Oyo State?

” We had thought with all his pre-election promises, Gov. Makinde had creative ways of generating revenue for the state.

” Makinde had promised to export maize to Botswana to increase revenue for the state.

” He also said that within six months, the state under his watch would no longer go cap in hand to Abuja to beg for federal allocation.

“Obviously, all these were mere rhetoric to hoodwink our people to submit their mandate; a year and two months after, he is plunging the state into a debt burden,” it said.

The group said that the governor needed to do a lot more, adding that there was nothing on the ground to indicate governance in the state.

“If Gov. Makinde had condemned the past administration for incurring a debt of about N90billion in eight years, within his 14 months sojourn, he is about incurring a debt of about N150billion.

“What would happen after his tenure? It stands to reason that Oyo State would be in a debt hole it would find difficult to get out of.

” The government should have a rethink,” it said.

It also expressed confidence in the Oke-led State Executive Council of the APC, advising those behind calls for vote of no confidence on it to desist.

“Our late leader, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi had already established a template for bringing all aggrieved members together by instituting a Peace and Reconciliation Committee.

“We should, therefore, respect his memory and not embark on actions capable of further causing disunity.

“We should all embrace peace and forge a strong front to take back the state from the misadventure of the present administration,” the group said.

The group acknowledged the support of the APC from Ogbomoso North for the Oke leadership but advised the executives to reach out beyond their immediate locality.

“Oke is the State Chairman. We, however, commend those who have shown their solidarity to him and his executives.

” We promise to reach out to many others of like minds as we move on in our avowed desire to further strengthen the APC in the state,” it said.

