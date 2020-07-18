APC reconciliation committee storms Ondo

Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee stormed Akure, Ondo State capital, at the weekend to reconcile aggrieved chieftains ahead of the governorship primary and election.

The team, led by Niger Governor Sani Bello, held meetings with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), party elders, aspirants and members of the Unity Forum.

Bello was accompanied by former Kebbi Governor Adamu Aliero, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Hon. Peller from Oyo State.

According to the Committee, the goal of the peace parley is to give opportunity to aggrieved chieftains to ventilate their grievances and reconcile them with the Governor.

No fewer than 11 contenders are competing with Akeredolu for the governorship ticket for the October 20 poll.

They include Dr. Segun Abraham, Isaacs Kekemeke, Chief Bukola Adetula, Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose, Akinsehinwa Awodeyi, Olusola Iji, and Chief Olusola Oke(SAN).

The contenders, except Oke, were present at the peace meeting where Senator Ajayi Boroffice listed conditions for supporting Akeredolu’s second term.

Oke was on campaign tour of the South Senatorial District, holding consultations with delegates, in preparation for the shadow poll.

Borofice, Asiwaju of Akokoland, placed a six-point demand before the committee that must be met before he can support the governor’s second term.

He said: “The governor must apologise to me. I must be permitted to nominate his deputy. A Governor’s Advisory Coubcil must be established to advise him on critical issues.

“Also, key ministries should be conceded to the Unity Forum. All members of the Unity Forum holding elective positions in the state and National Assrmbly must be given automatic ticket for re – election. The state, local and ward executive committee to be dissolved.”

Bello pleaded with the stakeholders to embrace peace in the interest of the party.

Although few aspirants maintained that the primary should adopt the direct mode for the primary, the committe urged them to support the decision of the national leadership on the delegate system.

Ahead of the meeting, Akeredolu had prepared the ground for the reconciliation, contrary to his earlier posturing on the challenge of unity in the chapter.

Some aspirants have also assured him of their support, based on last minute mutual understanding.

A source said some aspirants from Owo, home town of the Governor, had resolved to team up with him at the primary and governorship poll.

A number of aspirants from other zones have also held closed door meetings with him to rekindle mutual confidence.

The source said:”Governor Akeredolu has settled his differences with some aspirants at personal, zonal and district levels. Except Oke, who seems not to have confidence in the committee, majority of the aspirants are disposed to the amicable resolution of the crisis in this chapter.

“They are ready to put the interest of the party above personal interests.

“I know there is a suggestion that fees for nomination forms should be refunded. The governor, the affected aspirants and the party will work out the details.”

Like this: Like Loading...