APC slams Makinde over plan to borrow N100b

Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has slammed Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to source N100 billion loan through bond to finance projects.

The Executive Council had on Tuesday approved the issuance of a N100billion private bond to facilitate what it called the execution of priority projects that would drive economic development.

It said the fund would be raised in two tranches of N50billion each for the construction of Iseyin-Ogbomoso road, Ibadan circular road and Ibadan Airport upgrade among others.

But the APC in a statement on Wednesday said seeking to finance projects in the magnitude of the Ibadan circular road by directly seeking loan is laughable, misleading and undoubtedly shows signs of no foresight.

