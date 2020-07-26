Daily News

Appreciating the Cultural/Historical Aesthetics of Ile-Ife to the Yorùbá Race

Ifẹ̀ Oòdáyé, Ilẹ̀ òwúrọ̀. Ibi ojúmọ́ rere gbé ń mọ́ wáyé. (Translation) Ifẹ̀ Oòdáyé. The ancient land Where the breaking of the day began Between 1910 and 1912, Leo Viktor Frobenius (1873 –1938), a renowned ethnologist and archaeologist worked on archaeological sites in Nigeria. Ile-Ife in Osun state was one of the sites that Frobenius […]

