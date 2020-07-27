‘Apprehensive’ Murray mentally switched on for US Open

Britain’s Andy Murray is still feeling “apprehensive” about travelling to New York for the US Open amid the Covid-19 pandemic but the former world number one says he is mentally preparing for the Grand Slam.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world and reported over 50 000 cases daily during the last seven days.

The US Open, which is due to start on Aug. 31, will be held without spectators, and organisers are planning to set up a strict bio-security “bubble” around the tournament to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus.

