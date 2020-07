The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has urged Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies to end the menace of insurgency and other security challenges besetting some parts of the country. Buratai made the call on Monday in an interview with State House Correspondents, after he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on activities […]

