AROTILE: Air Force transfers case to Police

About 24 hours after the burial of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Thursday, the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Friday, transferred the case to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation and prosecution.

The prime suspect, Nehemiah Adejoh, and the two others that were with him when the vehicle reportedly hit her (Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun) were handed over to the police.

Also, NAF handed over the Kia Sorento SUV, with number plates AZ 478 MKA that hit Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

They had all been in the custody of NAF. Arotile, who was Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot in Nigerian Air Force, NAF, died on July 14, at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, when the old classmate reportedly hit her with the car.

