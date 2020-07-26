By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja and Victor Tunde Oso, Lagos

Following the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile at the Air Force Base, Kaduna in a car accident, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun strict inspection and screening of vehicles entering barracks.

The driver who was said to be reversing before Arotile was killed allegedly had no driver’s license.

Sunday Vanguard team witnessed during a visit to the NAF Base, Ikeja, Lagos that visitors vehicle particulars were strictly checked, with special attention paid to driver’s license by the Air Police sentries.

Our correspondents reported that the same strict inspection of vehicles are now being strictly observed at military barracks across the country.

In his reaction, Director of NAF Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the measures “were aimed at ensuring people driving in barracks possess driver’s licence as routine ‘Spot Check’ measures to ensure laws are obeyed.”

READ ALSO:

Daramola disclosed, however, that nobody or vehicle is prevented from driving into or within NAF barracks, adding that such person’s ought to possess driving licence and other documents as laid down by the law.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior female officers of the Nigeria Police has condoled with the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, over the death of Arotile.

Daramola said the delegation was led by Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Aishatu Abubakar.

Vanguard

The post AROTILE: Authorities go tough on unlicensed drivers at military formations appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...