The remains of late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF’s) first female combat helicopter pilot, who died on 14 July 2020, will be laid to rest with full military honors at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Thursday, 23rd of July 2020.

