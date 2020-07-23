Breaking NewsDefense and Security

Arotile’s Dead Body Arrives Military Cemetery

The lifeless body of deceased first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, has arrived the Military Cemetary for interment.

The ambulance conveying the body arrived the Cemetery at exactly 8.38 am.

There is tight security along the stretch of Airport road where the Cemetery is located with heavy deployment of armed Military men, including the Guards Brigade.

Arotile was killed by a reversing vehicle driven by her old schoolmate, Nehemiah Adejoh at the NAF Base Kaduna.

The atmosphere in the Cemetery is gloomy with Military Personnnel wearing long faces.

She made history in October 2019, when she was winged as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force’s 55 years of existence.

At her decoration last October, flanked by the chief of air staff, Sadique Abubakar, an air marshal, and the women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, she marched to receive her “wing” with such immaculate finesse that mirrored her passion for the job.

“I joined the military simply out of passion for it. Being a military personnel has been a long term ambition for me,” she said in an interview shared by the Nigerian Air Force.

“The carriage and what they stand for is simply exceptional,” she added.

