Arotile’s death suspicious — Aare Adams, Afenifere, WYC

By Dapo Akinrefon & Adesina Wahab

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere and the World Yoruba Congress, WYC, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to properly investigate the gruesome murder of Nigeria’s first female combat Helicopter Pilot, Totulope Arotile, saying the death was suspicious.

Arotile died on Wednesday, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.’

Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said: “Nigeria has lost one of its best brains in the military in such suspicious circumstances. The late Tolulope Arotile’s short span in life was remarkable with a track record of being the first female combat helicopter pilot. The best we can do as a nation is to get to the root of the circumstances culminating in her death.

“As far as I am concerned, reports of her death remained suspicious to me because her death has raised many questions.

“How would such a promising, young girl be killed by a reversing car within the premises of the barrack? Who drove the car? What was his or her name? Where was the suspected killer at the moment? And what is the present situation? We will like to know, and that is why I am charging the International Community to investigate and look into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Afenifere wants Coroner Inquest

Similarly, Afenifere while expressing shock over the death of Arotile, called for a coroner inquest into her death.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it was not satisfied with the explanation given for the cause of her death.

The statement reads: “We do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a deadly impact. We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathizers and agents of Boko Haram.

There’s need for thorough investigation —WYC

On its part, the Yoruba World Congress called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the accident.

In a statement by President, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said: “This loss is irreparable and the grief unbearable.”

The statement reads: “The YWC calls for a thorough and transparent investigation of the accident”, said Akintoye.”

