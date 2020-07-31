As Oniru, Omogbolahan Lawal strikes gold

By Jide Lawal

In one of his ever green classics, the late reggae icon, Bob Marley philosophically sang: ‘Who the cap fits, let them wear it…..’ In every human organisation, there are personalities whose commitment to the attainment of the overall vision and ideal of the organisation is so incontrovertible and obvious that they are sometimes given extra responsibilities. According to Bob Marley’s song earlier alluded to, such figures simply have the head that fits the cap(s).

One individual who really fits into the Bob Marley’s leadership model is the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom in Lagos, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal. Before ascending the throne of his forefathers, Oba Lawal’s has had an impeccable public service record hinged on diligence and altruism.

As a three-time former Commissioner in Lagos State, he served with the utmost level of dignity, transparency and accountability, creating new records that have taken governance to new heights in the State. He can, thus, be described as the quintessential ‘Omoluabi’ (rare breed).

Nothing happens by chance in life. To those who believe in the existence of a supreme being, there is a divine hand that predestines the journey of man through life. However, despite the general belief, especially in Africa, in predestination, many still firmly hold the view that predestination could only be an appropriate success recipe, if only it is matched with hard work, perseverance, great vision, dedication and unalloyed commitment to excellence.

Hence, the depth of a man’s preparation for success determines the scope of available divine opportunity. Many have experienced accelerated progress in life based on their strong resolve to pay the price for success very early in life. Oba Lawal indeed belongs to the class of men who plan well and work ahead to attract divine elevation.

Very early in life, he bought into his father’s conviction of the necessity of education in a man’s quest for societal relevance. Hence, while some of his colleagues were idling away, and by implication wasting their destiny, the new Oniru studied hard to earn a B.Sc. degree in Botany.His quest for more knowledge and learning landed him at the Prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, United Kingdom in 2007 where he obtained a Master of Science degree in Violence, Conflict and Development in the department of Development Studies, Faculty of Law and Social Sciences in 2008.

A proud alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University and World Bank Institute, Washington D.C, USA, His Royal Majesty, Oba Lawal is a seasoned Security and Development expert with bias for political economy of development especially in low and middle income economies.

His foray into public service began with his appointment as the Senior Special Assistant (Special Projects) to the then Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), on Monday 29th December, 2008. He was the coordinator of the Lagos State Agriculture-based Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-Yes), a two-pronged scheme designed to create employment for the teeming youth population as well as enhance food security. The project has since remained an acclaimed success.

Perhaps, based on his performance in the previous responsibility, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal was appointed and sworn-in on Monday 4th July, 2011 as the 17th Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives in Lagos State by the former governor of the State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

He equally served as Commissioner for Housing during the Akinwunmi Ambode’s Administration (2015-2019) while he was also the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture under the current administration before his recent installation as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom.

A strategic thinker and visionary leader, Oba Oniru’s inclination for hard work and penchant for excellence remain the driving force in everything he does. It is, therefore, not surprising that he has been able to enjoy success in a very highly competitive environment.

As the monarch attains the golden age today, it is important to draw vital lessons from his life. His humility is quite remarkable. In a clime where people suddenly become arrogant on the account of modest life’s accomplishments, Oba Lawal’s humility is quite rare. He is never one to look down on anyone, irrespective of social divides.

His conviction is that people with first class brains, uncommon wealth, exceptional ideas and other outstanding endowments should not look down on others. This is fully reflected in his lifestyle and attitude to life.

Considering the nature of my job, I have been privileged to interact with many ‘powerful’ individuals within and outside the ‘corridor’ of power. I am talking about men and women that command great authority and power. Not mean men by any means! But I make bold to say that Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal’s is no doubt operating at a different dimension in humility. And that is for real!

He is also a man of splendid ideas.He believes that what the society needs to make great progress is inspirational idea. To him, the quality of our lives as human beings is substantially a reflection of the quality of ideas we generate. As a university undergraduate, Mark Zuckerberg invented Facebook in his twenties. Thanks to his novel idea, today, he ranks among the world top billionaires.

Vision is another quality of the monarch’s traits that deserves special analysis. It is good to have great ideas like the one that inspired the creation of Facebook. But then, of what bearing is a great idea that cannot fly on the wing of a clear cut vision. It is vision that truly drives ideas.Vision stimulates, guides and inspires.

From the preceding, two crucial essentials are quite noticeable in Oba Lawal’s life story. These are idea and vision. Now, the third dimension is character. Yes, idea truly rules the world while vision lifts up, but it is character alone that could provide the wings for idea and vision to soar.

For Kabiyesi, it is in his character to stand firmly on values and ideals that he believes are essential for the image of the brand that he is building. To him, everything rises and falls on character. It is hoped that more leaders would take a cue from this amiable personality by being noble in all their ways. They also need to pay heed to former American President, Quincy Adams’ words that “if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

As the charming Oniru clocks 50 today, without a doubt, more challenges lie ahead. But of what essence is life without challenges? That is the stuff that victors are made of. Impossibility is a common word in the dictum of fidgety and skeptical souls that abandon their visions in the face of the slightest challenge. However, for Kabiyesi, impossibility is a doorway to possibilities. Hence, he sees profound opportunities in every seeming impossibility.

Congratulations on your golden jubilee the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal. May you live long on the throne of your ancestors. May your light never go dim. Congratulations Kabiyesi!!!

Lawal is Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Alausa, Ikeja

