Ashadi denies any contact with NPFL champions Plateau United

Contrary to reports in some quarters that he will be joining Plateau United football club for the 2021 season, mercurial midfielder Destiny Ashadi has said the reigning NPFL Champions are yet to contact him.

Inarguably one of the best attacking midfielders in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Ashadi has continued to be at the centre of transfer rumours since he joined Katsina United three years ago.

However, he stayed back to complete his contract with the ‘Chanji boys’ and is now a free agent.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Ashadi said at the start of the 2019/2020 season, the Technical Adviser of Plateau United Abdul Maikaba had a discussion with him but they have not been in touch again.

He said he would be in a better position to make his decision known when he is contacted by Plateau United.

“I am not in any negotiation with Plateau United. Nobody in the club has contacted me. All I can say is that their coach spoke to me at the start of the season but he has not called again.

“So all I can say is that until they contact me, I don’t have much to say about this. I am now used to transfer rumours. It is nothing new.

“I have successfully completed my contract with Katsina United. So when the time comes, I will be guided to make the right move,” he said.

Ashadi, a member of the Home-based Eagles, also thanked Katsina United for the opportunity to ply his trade in the Nigerian topflight.

It will be recalled that Plateau United emerged champions of the 2020 NPFL and would represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Champions League.

