Aspirant slams Kogi governor

Osagie Otabor, Akure

A GOVERNORSHIP aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Jimi Odimayo, on Thursday slammed Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who has been named as chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee.

Twelve aspirants have been cleared to contest at the primary election scheduled for Monday.

Odimayo, who is backed by Senator Ajayi Boroffice, spoke through his Director of Media and Communication, Mr. Yemi Akintomide.

Delegates of the Ondo APC have been holding marathon meetings with aspirants.

Some delegates said meetings have been scheduled for them till Sunday night.

They said they would meet Odimayo on Friday and Saturday, even as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu met them between Monday and Thursday.

An aspirant, who pleaded anonymity, told reporters in Akure that many of them were not happy with the choice of Governor Bello as the chairman of the primary committee.

He said the leadership of the Unity Forum would meet before Sunday to harmonise their interests.

“We cannot run away from this reality because it is already too late. The leadership of the Unity Forum is likely to meet before Sunday to ensure we prune down our numbers to a manageable level where one will be strong enough to face the battle,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...