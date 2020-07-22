Aspirants disagree with election committee over voting rights of 14 former lawmakers

Sorting of ballot papers halted

Dayo Johnson – Akure

FOR over one and half hours governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday night disagreed with the election committee over the voting rights of 14 former members of the House of Assembly.

The aspirants stood their ground that the former lawmakers’ names were missing in the delegates list.

But the chairman of the committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi later met with the aspirants on the list of 14 former lawmakers.

The former lawmakers reportedly petitioned the national secretariat of the party over the omission of their names and presented the letter from the party which directed that they should be allowed to vote.

After several discussions, the aspirants and the committee agreed that since the national secretariat of the party had directed that they should vote, they should be allowed.

They were later invited to vote after the state chairman caretaker committee of the party Hon Clement Faboyede was invited to confirm their identities.

But five of them had left the venue of the election in annoyance.

Only 10 of them later voted.

The sorting of the ballot papers later commenced at about 9:30 pm.

