The authorities in Nigeria have been advised to halt the practice of neglecting young men and women who served the country with dedication. Group Captain (Rev.) Dogo Gani gave the charge yesterday while officiating at the funeral of the nation’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile

The post At Arotile’s burial, cleric advises goverment to stop neglecting patriots appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...