Attorney-General Reveals How He Contracted COVID-19

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Nasarawa State, Dr Abdulkarim Kana has disclosed how he contracted coronavirus.

He said he met with a lot of people at a meeting he recently attended, and that was how he contracted the virus.

The Attorney-General narrated his ordeals and how he has coped with his status as COVID-19 patient.

He revealed that he suddenly fell sick after a stressful engagement last week.

The Attorney-General said:

“Towards the end of a very stressful last week, I became slightly sick with fatigue and at the same time catarrh and sore throat. Since I was not sure of what it was, doctors prescribed the standard malaria drugs for me, coartem and vitamin c tablets which I took.

“As at Friday 3rd July, I started feeling better but in order to be more careful, conscious of my type of work which involves meeting with hundreds of people every day, I decided to invite the state Corvid-19 test team that took my samples on the 4th of July, 2020.

“As at Monday, July 6, I was already feeling a lot better but the result of the test I took days earlier returned positive for Covid-19. I have moved into isolation. All the signs of illness are gone now and I am strong and in high spirit. I thank all of you for your prayers.”

The Street Journal has learnt that the Attorney-General has had contact with many of his colleagues and was at an emergency State Executive Council meeting last week which was presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Furthermore, there are reports that some commissioners and other senior government appointees, who had close contact with the Attorney-General have been apprehensive over their COVID-19 status.

The Attorney-General is also said to have had meetings with the management staff of the Ministry of Justice.

