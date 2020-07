The internet went abuzz over the word “entanglement” last week after Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted she indeed had a relationship with R&B singer August Alsina. Alsina, 27, on Friday’s episode of Young Money radio with Lil Wayne, confessed that he still misses and loves the 48-year-old actress. Alsina and Lil Wayne discussed […]

