If we still doubted the meaning of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “entanglement,” August Alsina has just given us the definition of the word in the new release, “Entanglements” featuring Rick Ross. “The definition of entanglement is when we tangle in them sheets. Girl I know we not in a relationship but you still f**kin with me,” a […]

